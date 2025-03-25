Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 15% – What’s Next?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 355,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.