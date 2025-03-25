Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 355,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

