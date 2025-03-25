Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIST. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Energy by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

