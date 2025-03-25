Virtu Financial LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

PH stock opened at $643.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

