Virtu Financial LLC Sells 870 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,026,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA stock opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $254.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

