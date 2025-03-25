Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,024,000 after buying an additional 10,219,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

