Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Redfin by 169.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Trading Down 2.4 %
RDFN stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
