Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Trading Up 1.6 %

Textron stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

