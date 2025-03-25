Virtu Financial LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,670. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of COR stock opened at $267.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $271.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
