Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 131,746 Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.59% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDD opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

