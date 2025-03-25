Virtu Financial LLC Buys 126,843 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,843 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Energy Fuels worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 632,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

