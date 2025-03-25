Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

