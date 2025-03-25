Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wayfair by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 361,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $357,595.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,997.92. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,693 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 12.3 %

W opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

