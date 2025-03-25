VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
VICI stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
