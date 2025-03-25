Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

VERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of VERV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 364,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

