Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,632,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 382,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.