Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $441,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13,400.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

