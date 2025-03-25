Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

