Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

