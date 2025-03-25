Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.