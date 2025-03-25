Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

