Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Aire Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

