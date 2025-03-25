Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.92% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $4,442,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

