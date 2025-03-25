Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,143,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.85% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,058,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

