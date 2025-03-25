Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

