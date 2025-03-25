VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,807,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HYD opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

