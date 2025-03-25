USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

UDI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

