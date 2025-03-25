USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
UDI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
