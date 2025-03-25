Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Universal Display worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.