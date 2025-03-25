United Services Automobile Association Takes $108,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,850,000 after acquiring an additional 626,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD now owns 378,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

