United Services Automobile Association Has $350,000 Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $344,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

