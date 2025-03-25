United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,153,000 after buying an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

NYSE:CNP opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

