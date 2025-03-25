Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

