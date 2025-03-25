Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 349,943 shares.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

