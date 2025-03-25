Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 110779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.16).

Tristel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of £149.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.41.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

About Tristel

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 5.68 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.14%.

