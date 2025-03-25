Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHOGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a net margin of 62.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

LON SOHO opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.93. The firm has a market cap of £238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

