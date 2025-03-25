TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,580.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

TDG opened at $1,390.66 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,337.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,595,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

