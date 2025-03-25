Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

VivoPower International, Integrated Media Technology, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-cost shares of small companies that typically trade on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. They are characterized by high volatility, limited liquidity, and increased risk, making them attractive to speculators despite the potential for significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

VVPR traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. 36,209,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 90,613,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,741,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,781,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $997.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

