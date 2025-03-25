Top Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Apple are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically valued at over $10 billion. These stocks belong to well-established, financially stable companies that often provide reliable dividends and lower volatility compared to smaller firms, making them a common choice for long-term investors seeking stability and steady growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.45 on Friday, hitting $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.44. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,860,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,113,634. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703,724. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.82 and its 200-day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Read More