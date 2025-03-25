Top Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – March 22nd

FMC, Chubb, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry, such as farming operations, production of agricultural inputs like fertilizers and equipment, and agri-tech innovations. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to trends in global food demand and agricultural productivity, even as they remain subject to risks like weather conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,255,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,349. FMC has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,423. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.57 and its 200-day moving average is $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,443. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.25 and its 200-day moving average is $436.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

