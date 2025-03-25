TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.36% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $454,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

