TIAA Trust National Association Has $64.85 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 5.42% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $64,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NUSC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
