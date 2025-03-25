TIAA Trust National Association Has $32.17 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $851.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $968.10 and a 200 day moving average of $985.50.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,100.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.