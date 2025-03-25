TIAA Trust National Association Has $150.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $150,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average is $201.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

