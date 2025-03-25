TIAA Trust National Association Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.36% of iShares MBS ETF worth $494,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.