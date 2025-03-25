TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $277,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

