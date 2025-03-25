The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.