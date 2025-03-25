Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies that focus primarily on developing, manufacturing, or distributing technology products and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and IT solutions. These stocks are often associated with rapid innovation and high growth potential, though they can also be subject to higher volatility due to evolving market trends and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.70. 265,860,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,198,857. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.27. 93,950,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,777,494. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.26. 39,560,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,328,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.65. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

