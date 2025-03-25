Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.85 Million in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE CURB opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

