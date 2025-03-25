Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 19,787 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 630.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMR opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $361.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

