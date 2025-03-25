Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,861,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Insider Activity

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.